Saturday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) going head to head at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 74-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.7)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Incarnate Word is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-CC's 6-2-0 ATS record. The Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Islanders are 2-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games, while Texas A&M-CC has gone 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Incarnate Word ranks 202nd in college basketball at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Incarnate Word hits 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Cardinals rank 260th in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 280th in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Incarnate Word has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15 per game (353rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (226th in college basketball).

