The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will be attempting to extend a nine-game home winning run when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

In games Houston shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Cougars are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 128th.

The 75.9 points per game the Cougars record are 6.4 more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).

Houston has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Houston put up 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in away games (75.6).

The Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 60.9 in away games.

Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule