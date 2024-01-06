The Baylor Bears (13-0) will attempt to build on a 13-game winning stretch when they host the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN+.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average 21.0 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears allow (54.8).

Houston is 9-1 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

Baylor's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.

The Bears record 83.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.5 the Cougars give up.

When Baylor puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.

Houston has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.

The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Houston Schedule