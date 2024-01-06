The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Nicholls State (-6.5) 150.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nicholls State (-5.5) 149.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

Houston Christian has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Nicholls State has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Colonels' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.