The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 41.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.9% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston Christian has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at 304th.

The Huskies put up an average of 69.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up to opponents.

Houston Christian has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home Houston Christian is scoring 90.8 points per game, 33.2 more than it is averaging on the road (57.6).

The Huskies are giving up fewer points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (87.6).

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian sinks fewer triples on the road (3.7 per game) than at home (5.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (23.0%) than at home (28.2%) as well.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule