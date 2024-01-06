The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 41.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.9% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Houston Christian has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at 304th.
  • The Huskies put up an average of 69.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up to opponents.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Houston Christian is scoring 90.8 points per game, 33.2 more than it is averaging on the road (57.6).
  • The Huskies are giving up fewer points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (87.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Houston Christian sinks fewer triples on the road (3.7 per game) than at home (5.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (23.0%) than at home (28.2%) as well.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Champion Christian W 107-72 Sharp Gymnasium
12/19/2023 @ SMU L 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Texas A&M L 79-52 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 Nicholls State - Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

