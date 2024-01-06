Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Harris County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Springs High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T Washington High School at Carter High School