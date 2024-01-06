Can we count on Evgenii Dadonov scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

  • In nine of 35 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Dadonov's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:10 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:13 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:22 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

