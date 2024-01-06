Big East opponents square off when the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) host the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Bluejays are 11.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 140.5 for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -11.5 140.5

Creighton vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bluejays have compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread.

Creighton has been at least a -700 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bluejays, based on the moneyline, is 87.5%.

Providence's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

The Friars have been listed as an underdog of +475 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 17.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Creighton vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 64.3% 81.4 155.3 66.6 130.3 150.2 Providence 6 50% 73.9 155.3 63.7 130.3 142.1

Additional Creighton vs Providence Insights & Trends

The Bluejays record 81.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.7 the Friars allow.

Creighton has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when putting up more than 63.7 points.

The Friars average 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (66.6).

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Providence is 7-4 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 8-6-0 6-2 6-8-0 Providence 7-5-0 0-0 3-9-0

Creighton vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Providence 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

