Creighton vs. Providence: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) take on a fellow Big East opponent, the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-11.5)
|140.5
|-700
|+475
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-11.5)
|139.5
|-780
|+530
Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Creighton has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of six out of the Bluejays' 14 games this season have hit the over.
- Providence is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Friars' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Oddsmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +13000
- The Friars have had the 26th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +13000.
- Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
