The Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) take on a fellow Big East opponent, the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Providence Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-11.5) 140.5 -700 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-11.5) 139.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

  • Creighton has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • A total of six out of the Bluejays' 14 games this season have hit the over.
  • Providence is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Friars' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Oddsmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.
  • Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +13000
  • The Friars have had the 26th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +13000.
  • Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

