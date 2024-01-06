The Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) take on a fellow Big East opponent, the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six out of the Bluejays' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Providence is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Friars' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Oddsmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 The Friars have had the 26th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +13000.

Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.