The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.
  • In games Creighton shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars rank 94th.
  • The Bluejays average 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars allow (63.7).
  • Creighton has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.2% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
  • Providence has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 237th.
  • The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • Providence has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Creighton is averaging 11.7 more points per game (89.7) than it is when playing on the road (78.0).
  • The Bluejays surrender 66.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Creighton is sinking 0.4 more threes per game (11.4) than on the road (11.0). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (37.9%).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (73.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (71.8).
  • At home, Providence made 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). Providence's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than away (34.4%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall L 61-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden
1/13/2024 Xavier - Amica Mutual Pavilion

