Saturday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) and the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Creighton squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-8.8)

Creighton (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Creighton is 8-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Providence's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Bluejays have a 6-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Friars have a record of 3-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while allowing 66.6 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

Creighton ranks 60th in the country at 39.8 rebounds per game. That's 8.7 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Creighton hits 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (49th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.6% rate.

The Bluejays rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 106th in college basketball, allowing 87 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 3.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (105th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.4 (363rd in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 73.9 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The 38.5 rebounds per game Providence accumulates rank 95th in college basketball, 4.1 more than the 34.4 its opponents grab.

Providence makes 8 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

Providence has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (303rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 12.1 it forces (180th in college basketball).

