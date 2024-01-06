The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
  • Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
  • The 82.2 points per game the Tigers score are 10.2 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
  • Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72.0 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
  • This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.
  • The Tar Heels score an average of 85.0 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
  • When North Carolina allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Clemson has played better when playing at home this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game away from home.
  • The Tigers surrender 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Clemson has played better when playing at home this year, making 10.2 threes per game with a 43.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in away games.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
  • At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.0%) than on the road (29.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh W 70-57 Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 Syracuse - Dean Smith Center

