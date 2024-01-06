Saturday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.7)

Clemson (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Carolina is 7-5-0. A total of nine out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Tar Heels' games have gone over. In the past 10 games, Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game with a +144 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (44th in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per contest (171st in college basketball).

Clemson ranks 95th in the country at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Clemson makes 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.7 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0.

The Tigers rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 238th in college basketball, allowing 92.0 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.0.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 85.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per outing (202nd in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The 39.4 rebounds per game North Carolina accumulates rank 68th in the nation, 4.5 more than the 34.9 its opponents collect.

North Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (79th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from deep.

North Carolina has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 11.2 it forces (248th in college basketball).

