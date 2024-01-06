Big 12 teams will hit the court across seven games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma Sooners 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Longhorns at West Virginia Mountaineers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas State Wildcats at UCF Knights 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Oklahoma State Cowgirls at TCU Horned Frogs 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today