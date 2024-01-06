The Cincinnati Bearcats versus the BYU Cougars is one of seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate that has a Big 12 team in play.

Big 12 Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks 2:00 PM ET CBS (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats 6:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars 10:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

