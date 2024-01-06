The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -4.5 147.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points nine times.

Baylor has an average point total of 158.5 in its matchups this year, 11.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Baylor.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 9 81.8% 89.2 164.6 69.3 135.3 150.3 Oklahoma State 4 33.3% 75.4 164.6 66.0 135.3 141.8

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Baylor covered 10 times in 19 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Bears record 89.2 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 66.0 the Cowboys allow.

When Baylor puts up more than 66.0 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 7-4-0 5-2 8-3-0 Oklahoma State 4-8-0 0-1 6-6-0

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Oklahoma State 14-3 Home Record 12-6 5-5 Away Record 6-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.2 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

