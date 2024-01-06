The Baylor Bears (13-0) will try to continue a 13-game winning run when they host the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score an average of 75.8 points per game, 21 more points than the 54.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Houston is 9-1 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • Baylor is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • The Bears record 83.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.5 the Cougars give up.
  • When Baylor puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.
  • Houston has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%
  • Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Texas W 85-79 Moody Center
1/3/2024 TCU W 71-50 Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

