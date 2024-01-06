How to Watch the Baylor vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (13-0) will try to continue a 13-game winning run when they host the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 75.8 points per game, 21 more points than the 54.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
- Houston is 9-1 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
- Baylor is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
- The Bears record 83.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.5 the Cougars give up.
- When Baylor puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.
- Houston has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears allow.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)
- Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|W 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|W 71-50
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
