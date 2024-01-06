The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-4.5) 147.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-4.5) 147.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Baylor has put together an 8-4-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of nine out of the Bears' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

In the Cowboys' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 Sportsbooks rate Baylor considerably higher (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).

The Bears' national championship odds have improved from +3000 at the start of the season to +2800, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +2800, Baylor has been given a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.