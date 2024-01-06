How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 52.6% from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Bears are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 106th.
- The Bears score 89.2 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 66.0 the Cowboys allow.
- Baylor has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Baylor performed better when playing at home last season, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bears ceded 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
- When playing at home, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|L 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 107-48
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|W 98-79
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/9/2024
|BYU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Cincinnati
|-
|Foster Pavilion
