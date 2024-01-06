Saturday's game that pits the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.6)

Baylor (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Oklahoma State has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Baylor is 7-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cowboys are 6-6-0 and the Bears are 8-3-0. In the last 10 games, Oklahoma State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Baylor has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game, with a +258 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.2 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 69.3 per contest (131st in college basketball).

The 36.4 rebounds per game Baylor accumulates rank 186th in college basketball, 7.8 more than the 28.6 its opponents record.

Baylor hits 3.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0.

Baylor has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (152nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

