Can we count on Abilene Christian to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Abilene Christian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 2-1 NR NR 234

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian's best wins

In its best win of the season, Abilene Christian beat the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 94-76 win on November 29. Against UT Arlington, Payton Hull led the team by tallying 31 points to go along with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

62-53 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on January 6

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Abilene Christian has four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Abilene Christian has the 218th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Abilene Christian games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.