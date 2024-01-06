Saturday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, UT Rio Grande Valley is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against Abilene Christian. The two teams are projected to go under the 156.5 over/under.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

6:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Line: Abilene Christian -9.5

Point Total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (To Win): Abilene Christian -550, UT Rio Grande Valley +400

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Pick ATS: UT Rio Grande Valley (+9.5)



UT Rio Grande Valley (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)



Abilene Christian has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of 10 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Vaqueros' games have gone over. The teams put up 150.4 points per game combined, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Abilene Christian is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests, while UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Other WAC Predictions

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats score 76.4 points per game (149th in college basketball) and give up 76 (294th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

Abilene Christian falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It is recording 33.9 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.7 per contest.

Abilene Christian connects on 6 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (143rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 34% from deep.

The Wildcats average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (241st in college basketball), and give up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball).

Abilene Christian has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.1 per game (295th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (21st in college basketball).

