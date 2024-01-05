Wise County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Wise County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chico High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
S & S Consolidated High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
