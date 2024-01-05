Webb County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Webb County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leo Cigarroa High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 30
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.