Tom Green County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Tom Green County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Angelo Central High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Water Valley High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jim Ned High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
