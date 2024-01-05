Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) at Barclays Center features the Thunder's Chet Holmgren as a player to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSOK

YES, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder's Last Game

In their previous game, the Thunder lost to the Hawks on Wednesday, 141-138. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed eight assists and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33 13 8 0 0 2 Jalen Williams 21 3 6 4 0 1 Cason Wallace 15 1 2 1 0 3

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 boards per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 2.6 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 18 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.3 6.8 6.5 2 0.6 1.3 Chet Holmgren 18.6 6.4 3 0.2 3.1 2.2 Jalen Williams 19.7 3 4.5 1.5 0.8 1.9 Luguentz Dort 12.3 4 1.8 0.6 1 2.3 Josh Giddey 11.2 5 4 0.3 0.2 1.3

