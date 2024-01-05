Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Nets - January 5
Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) at Barclays Center features the Thunder's Chet Holmgren as a player to watch.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES, BSOK
Thunder's Last Game
In their previous game, the Thunder lost to the Hawks on Wednesday, 141-138. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed eight assists and 13 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|33
|13
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Jalen Williams
|21
|3
|6
|4
|0
|1
|Cason Wallace
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 boards per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 2.6 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.
- Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 18 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
- Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|32.3
|6.8
|6.5
|2
|0.6
|1.3
|Chet Holmgren
|18.6
|6.4
|3
|0.2
|3.1
|2.2
|Jalen Williams
|19.7
|3
|4.5
|1.5
|0.8
|1.9
|Luguentz Dort
|12.3
|4
|1.8
|0.6
|1
|2.3
|Josh Giddey
|11.2
|5
|4
|0.3
|0.2
|1.3
