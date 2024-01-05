Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +138)
  • The 32.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.1 more than his season scoring average (31.4).
  • He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -179)
  • The 17.5-point over/under for Chet Holmgren on Friday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.4).
  • His rebounding average -- 7.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (8.5).
  • He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 16.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Friday is 1.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.
  • He has collected 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
  • Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +122)
  • Bridges is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 less than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
  • Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Bridges has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 13.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 0.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).
  • Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.
  • Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

