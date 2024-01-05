Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

YES and BSOK

Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 32.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.1 more than his season scoring average (31.4).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 17.5-point over/under for Chet Holmgren on Friday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.4).

His rebounding average -- 7.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (8.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Friday is 1.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.

He has collected 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday.

Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +122)

Bridges is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Bridges has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 13.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 0.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.

Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

