Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Nets on January 5, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: +138)
- The 32.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.1 more than his season scoring average (31.4).
- He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -179)
- The 17.5-point over/under for Chet Holmgren on Friday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.4).
- His rebounding average -- 7.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (8.5).
- He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- The 16.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Friday is 1.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.
- He has collected 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
- Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
- Bridges is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 less than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
- Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.
- Bridges has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: -156)
- The 13.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 0.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).
- Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.
- Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
