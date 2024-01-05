How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Thunder.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- Oklahoma City has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank second.
- The Thunder record 5.9 more points per game (122) than the Nets give up (116.1).
- Oklahoma City has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 116.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are putting up 124.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 118.6 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City gives up 116.2 points per game at home, compared to 110.8 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total threes made, the Thunder have fared better when playing at home this year, making 13.4 per game, compared to 13.2 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 38.4% three-point percentage at home and a 41.7% mark on the road.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
