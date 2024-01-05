The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma City has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank second.

The Thunder record 5.9 more points per game (122) than the Nets give up (116.1).

Oklahoma City has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 116.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are putting up 124.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 118.6 points per contest.

Oklahoma City gives up 116.2 points per game at home, compared to 110.8 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, the Thunder have fared better when playing at home this year, making 13.4 per game, compared to 13.2 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 38.4% three-point percentage at home and a 41.7% mark on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries