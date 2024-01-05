The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) currently has only one player. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 from Barclays Center.

The Thunder are coming off of a 141-138 loss to the Hawks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 33 points paced the Thunder in the losing effort.

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.6 3.3 1.4

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Questionable (Hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back)

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOK

YES and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -5.5 234.5

