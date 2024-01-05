Thunder vs. Nets Injury Report Today - January 5
The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) currently has only one player. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 from Barclays Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Thunder are coming off of a 141-138 loss to the Hawks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 33 points paced the Thunder in the losing effort.
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylin Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Hip
|3.6
|3.3
|1.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Questionable (Hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-5.5
|234.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.