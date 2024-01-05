On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOK

YES and BSOK Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Thunder vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Thunder's +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 122 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 113.9 per contest (14th in the league).

The Nets are being outscored by 1.8 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (17th in NBA), and give up 116.1 per contest (19th in league).

These teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 1.8 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 230 points per game combined, 4.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Brooklyn has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

Thunder and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +2200 +1100 - Nets +50000 +20000 -

