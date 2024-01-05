Tarrant County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Tarrant County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Castleberry High School at Sanger High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sanger, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haltom High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberview High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunbar High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian Academy at Everman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.