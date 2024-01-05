Starr County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Starr County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leo Cigarroa High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 30
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Isabel High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.