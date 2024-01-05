Randall County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Randall County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hereford High School at West Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randall High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.