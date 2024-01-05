Potter County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Potter County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randall High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.