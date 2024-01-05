For Friday's NBA games, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the hardwood? Here's a peek at the current injury report, which covers every team around the league.

Suns vs. Heat Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on AZFamily and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Eric Gordon, SG: Out (Knee), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Out (Hamstring), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin, SF: Out (Ankle), Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Foot), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Nuggets vs. Magic Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ALT and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Julian Strawther, SG: Questionable (Knee), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Calf), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Franz Wagner, SF: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris, SG: Out (Calf), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Questionable (Knee)

Warriors vs. Pistons Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-BA and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Jonathan Kuminga, PF: Questionable (Toe), Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe), Alec Burks, SG: Questionable (Hamstring)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Calf), D'Angelo Russell, PG: Questionable (Tailbone)

Grizzlies Injuries: Vince Williams Jr., SG: Questionable (Foot), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Kings vs. Raptors Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-CA and SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter, SG: Questionable (Hand)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Gary Trent Jr., SG: Questionable (Quadricep), Otto Porter Jr., SF: Questionable (Knee)

