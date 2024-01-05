McLennan County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in McLennan County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waco High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock Christian Academy at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Axtell High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
