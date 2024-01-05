We have high school basketball competition in McCulloch County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brady High School at Snyder High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on January 5

12:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Snyder, TX

Snyder, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paint Rock High School at Lohn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lohn, TX

Lohn, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rochelle High School