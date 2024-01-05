When the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) play at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, Anthony Davis and Desmond Bane will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Lakers fell to the Heat 110-96. With 29 points, Davis was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 29 17 6 3 5 0 Austin Reaves 24 5 8 0 0 2 Max Christie 14 5 0 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies dropped their most recent game to the Raptors, 116-111, on Wednesday. Ja Morant starred with 28 points, plus eight boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 28 8 9 1 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 4 0 1 4 4 Desmond Bane 22 4 8 0 0 2

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 55.3% from the field.

LeBron James averages 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 5 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 9.6 points, 2.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Davis, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 20.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 10.9 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Bismack Biyombo gives the Grizzlies 5.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 7.5 points per game from David Roddy, plus 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25.6 11.2 3.9 1.3 2.6 0.6 Desmond Bane MEM 23.7 4.1 5.2 0.5 0.3 3.4 LeBron James LAL 21.8 6.2 8.3 0.9 0.6 1.7 Ja Morant MEM 20.5 4.3 6.6 0.6 0.4 1.1 Austin Reaves LAL 17.4 3.8 5.2 0.7 0.2 1.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 18.3 5.1 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.