See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18), which currently has five players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers head into this matchup after a 110-96 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. Davis put up 29 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers.

The Grizzlies' last game on Wednesday ended in a 116-111 loss to the Raptors. Ja Morant scored a team-high 28 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1.0 3.0 LeBron James SF Questionable Ankle 24.8 7.4 7.4 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 25.4 12.4 3.3 Rui Hachimura PF Out Calf 11.6 3.7 1.0 D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Vince Williams Jr. SG Questionable Foot 5.4 5.0 1.6 Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 8.4 1.8 3.4

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 228.5

