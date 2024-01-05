Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - January 5
See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18), which currently has five players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Lakers head into this matchup after a 110-96 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. Davis put up 29 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers.
The Grizzlies' last game on Wednesday ended in a 116-111 loss to the Raptors. Ja Morant scored a team-high 28 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1.0
|3.0
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.8
|7.4
|7.4
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|25.4
|12.4
|3.3
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Questionable
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.4
|5.0
|1.6
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.4
|1.8
|3.4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-4.5
|228.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.