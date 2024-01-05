The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (- 3.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)
  • Pick OU: Under (225.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
  • The Lakers (15-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% more often than the Grizzlies (13-21-0) this year.
  • Los Angeles (7-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (38.9%) than Memphis (7-10) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (41.2%).
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 34).
  • The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • The Lakers are 19th in the NBA with 113.7 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 16th with 114.6 points allowed per contest.
  • With 43.7 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA. It cedes 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 dimes per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 21st in the NBA with 13.6 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.
  • The Lakers are draining 10.7 threes per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.1% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (106.9 points per game). Defensively, they are 13th (113.4 points allowed per game).
  • Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.0) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).
  • At 24.0 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA.
  • In 2023-24, Memphis is 22nd in the league in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).
  • Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.