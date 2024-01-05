Houston County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Houston County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cooper High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.