Hardin County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hardin County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Splendora High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.