Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fort Bend County, Texas today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Terry High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Foster High School at Kempner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randle High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.