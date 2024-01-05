If you live in Fisher County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roby High School at Knox City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Knox City, TX

Knox City, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Rotan High School at Aspermont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Aspermont, TX

Aspermont, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Stamford High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School