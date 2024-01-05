If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Eastland County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ranger High School at Victory Baptist Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Comanche High School at Eastland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Eastland, TX

Eastland, TX Conference: 3A - District 8

3A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Anna High School at Rising Star High School