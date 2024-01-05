Duval County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Duval County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Diego High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Goliad, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riviera-Kaufer High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Freer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
