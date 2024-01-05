Cameron County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Cameron County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Cameron County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Isabel High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
