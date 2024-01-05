If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Brown County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zephyr High School at Gustine High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gustine, TX

Gustine, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullin High School at Blanket High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blanket, TX

Blanket, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Millsap High School at Early High School