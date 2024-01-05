Brazos County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Brazos County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magnolia West High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rudder High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph Catholic School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: North Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
