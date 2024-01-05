Bexar County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Bexar County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest High School - San Antonio at Mccollum High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Mary's Hall School at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy - Universal City at Lutheran High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IDEA Eastside at The Christian School at Castle Hills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva School Of Boerne at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lytle High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
